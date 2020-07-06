Portugal's Costa says EU must act swiftly on coronavirus response

LISBON, July 6 (Reuters) - Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa urged his fellow leaders in the European Union on Monday to move swiftly when they meet next week to approve plans for a coronavirus recovery fund.

"It is essential that Europe does not waste more time and can give a common and sufficiently robust response to the coronavirus crisis," Costa said, speaking after a one-to-one meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (Reporting by Catarina Demony, Victoria Waldersee Editing by Gareth Jones)