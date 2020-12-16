Portugal says will start COVID-19 vaccination as soon as shots arrive

LISBON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The head of Portugal's vaccination task-force said on Wednesday that the distribution of the coronavirus jabs would kick off as soon as they arrive in the country, which could happen by the end of the year.

"It would be intolerable to have vaccines in Portugal and not be use them immediately," Francisco Ramos told a parliamentary committee, adding there would be three main distribution points across the country, including in the Azores and Madeira islands.

Ramos said the super cold storage units needed for the shots would be set up at the three distribution points but not at the 1,200 health centres where the jabs will be given to the population. (Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Ingrid Melander)