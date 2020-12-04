SEARCH
PORTUGUESE FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS "UNACCEPTABLE" FOR TWO COUNTRIES TO BLOCK EU RECOVERY FUND

04 Dec 2020 / 22:48 H.

