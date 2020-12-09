SEARCH
PRAGUE-POLISH PRESIDENT DUDA SAYS THERE IS A VERY PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT IN THE WORKS ON EU BUDGET

09 Dec 2020 / 22:37 H.

