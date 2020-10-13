Predators sign veteran F Richardson to 1-year deal

The Nashville Predators signed forward Brad Richardson to a one-year, $1 million contract on Monday.

The 35-year-old veteran most recently played with the Arizona Coyotes, notching six goals and five assists in 59 games last season.

Richardson has played in 808 career games during parts of 15 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Coyotes.

In 2012, Richardson won a Stanley Cup title with the Kings. He has scored double-digit goals in five seasons, including a career-high 19 goals in 2018-19.

