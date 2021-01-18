Jan 18 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Monday, January 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Newcastle United (2000) Tuesday, January 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1800) Leicester City v Chelsea (2015) Wednesday, January 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Southampton -postponed Manchester City v Aston Villa (1800) Fulham v Manchester United (2015) Thursday, January 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v Burnley (2000) Saturday, January 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Newcastle United (2000)