Oct 30 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Friday, October 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace (2000) Saturday, October 31 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Manchester City (1230) Burnley v Chelsea (1500) Liverpool v West Ham United (1730) Sunday, November 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Southampton (1200) Newcastle United v Everton (1400) Manchester United v Arsenal (1630) Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion (1915) Monday, November 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Fulham v West Bromwich Albion (1730) Leeds United v Leicester City (2000)