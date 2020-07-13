Jul 13 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Monday, July 13 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Southampton (2000/1900) Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Norwich City (2015/1915) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800/1700) Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth (1800/1700) Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1800/1700) Arsenal v Liverpool (2015/1915) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Aston Villa (1800/1700) Leicester City v Sheffield United (1800/1700) Crystal Palace v Manchester United (2015/1915) Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (2015/1915) Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Watford (2000/1900) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Burnley (1730/1630) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Southampton (1400/1300) Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1600/1500) Monday, July 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (1800/1700) Sheffield United v Everton (1800/1700) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace (2015/1915)