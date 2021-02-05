SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Premier League Fixtures

05 Feb 2021 / 17:07 H.

    Feb 5 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, February 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Arsenal (1230) Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Newcastle United v Southampton (1500) Fulham v West Ham United (1730) Manchester United v Everton (2000) Sunday, February 7 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1200) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (1400) Liverpool v Manchester City (1630) Sheffield United v Chelsea (1915) Monday, February 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Crystal Palace (2000)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast