Premier League Results

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Leicester City (0) 3 Liverpool (0) 1 Crystal Palace v Burnley (15:00) Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (17:30) Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa (20:00) Sunday, February 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1200) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1400) Arsenal v Leeds United (1630) Everton v Fulham (1900) Monday, February 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Sheffield United (1800) Chelsea v Newcastle United (2000) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Fulham (1800) Everton v Manchester City (2015)