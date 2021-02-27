Premier League Results

Feb 27 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Manchester City (1) 2 West Ham United (1) 1 West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00) Leeds United v Aston Villa (17:30) Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00) Sunday, February 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Fulham (1200) Leicester City v Arsenal (1200) Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (1400) Chelsea v Manchester United (1630) Sheffield United v Liverpool (1915) Monday, March 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Southampton (2000) Tuesday, March 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (2000) Wednesday, March 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Leicester City (1800) Sheffield United v Aston Villa (1800) Crystal Palace v Manchester United (2015) Thursday, March 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1800) Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur (1800) Liverpool v Chelsea (2015)