Premier League Results

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) Leeds United (0) 3 Southampton (0) 0 Saturday, February 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v West Ham United (1230) West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Leeds United v Aston Villa (1730) Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (2000) Sunday, February 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Fulham (1200) Leicester City v Arsenal (1200) Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (1400) Chelsea v Manchester United (1630) Sheffield United v Liverpool (1915)