Premier League Standings

Oct 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Everton 5 4 1 0 14 7 13 2 Aston Villa 4 4 0 0 12 2 12 3 Liverpool 5 3 1 1 13 13 10 4 Leicester 5 3 0 2 12 8 9 ........................................... 5 Arsenal 5 3 0 2 8 6 9 ........................................... 6 Tottenham 5 2 2 1 15 8 8 7 Chelsea 5 2 2 1 13 9 8 ........................................... 8 West Ham 5 2 1 2 11 7 7 9 Leeds 4 2 1 1 9 8 7 10 Man City 4 2 1 1 7 7 7 11 Southampton 5 2 1 2 8 9 7 12 Newcastle 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 13 Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 6 8 7 14 Man Utd 4 2 0 2 9 12 6 15 Wolverhampton 4 2 0 2 4 7 6 16 Brighton 5 1 1 3 9 11 4 17 West Bromwich 5 0 2 3 5 13 2 ........................................... 18 Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 8 1 19 Sheff Utd 5 0 1 4 2 7 1 20 Fulham 5 0 1 4 4 12 1 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation