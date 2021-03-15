Premier League Standings

Mar 15 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 30 22 5 3 64 21 71 2 Man Utd 29 16 9 4 56 32 57 3 Leicester 29 17 5 7 53 32 56 4 Chelsea 29 14 9 6 44 25 51 ............................................... 5 West Ham 28 14 6 8 42 32 48 ............................................... 6 Everton 28 14 4 10 40 37 46 7 Tottenham 28 13 6 9 47 30 45 ............................................... 8 Liverpool 28 12 7 9 47 36 43 9 Aston Villa 27 12 5 10 39 28 41 10 Arsenal 28 12 5 11 37 29 41 11 Crystal Palace 29 10 7 12 31 47 37 12 Leeds 28 11 3 14 43 46 36 13 Wolverhampton 28 9 8 11 28 37 35 14 Southampton 29 9 6 14 36 51 33 15 Burnley 29 8 9 12 22 37 33 16 Brighton 28 6 11 11 29 36 29 17 Newcastle 28 7 7 14 28 45 28 ............................................... 18 Fulham 29 5 11 13 22 36 26 19 West Bromwich 29 3 9 17 20 57 18 20 Sheff Utd 29 4 2 23 16 50 14 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation