Premier League Standings

Jan 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man Utd 17 11 3 3 34 24 36 2 Leicester 18 11 2 5 33 21 35 3 Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37 21 33 4 Man City 16 9 5 2 25 13 32 .............................................. 5 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 32 .............................................. 6 Tottenham 17 8 6 3 30 16 30 7 Chelsea 18 8 5 5 33 21 29 .............................................. 8 Southampton 18 8 5 5 26 21 29 9 West Ham 18 8 5 5 25 21 29 10 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 26 11 Arsenal 18 7 3 8 20 19 24 12 Leeds 18 7 2 9 30 34 23 13 Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 22 29 23 14 Wolverhampton 19 6 4 9 21 29 22 15 Newcastle 17 5 4 8 18 27 19 16 Brighton 19 3 8 8 22 29 17 17 Burnley 17 4 4 9 9 22 16 .............................................. 18 Fulham 17 2 6 9 14 25 12 19 West Bromwich 18 2 5 11 14 41 11 20 Sheff Utd 18 1 2 15 9 29 5 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation