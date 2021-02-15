Premier League Standings

Feb 15 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 23 16 5 2 46 14 53 2 Man Utd 24 13 7 4 50 31 46 3 Leicester 24 14 4 6 42 26 46 4 Liverpool 24 11 7 6 45 32 40 ............................................... 5 Chelsea 23 11 6 6 38 24 39 ............................................... 6 West Ham 23 11 6 6 34 28 39 7 Everton 22 11 4 7 34 30 37 ............................................... 8 Aston Villa 22 11 3 8 36 24 36 9 Tottenham 23 10 6 7 36 25 36 10 Arsenal 24 10 4 10 31 25 34 11 Leeds 23 10 2 11 40 42 32 12 Wolverhampton 24 8 6 10 25 32 30 13 Southampton 23 8 5 10 30 39 29 14 Crystal Palace 24 8 5 11 27 42 29 15 Brighton 24 5 11 8 25 30 26 16 Burnley 23 7 5 11 17 29 26 17 Newcastle 23 7 4 12 25 38 25 ............................................... 18 Fulham 23 3 9 11 19 31 18 19 West Bromwich 24 2 7 15 19 55 13 20 Sheff Utd 23 3 2 18 15 37 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation