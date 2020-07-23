Premier League Standings

Jul 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 93 2 Man City 37 25 3 9 97 35 78 3 Man Utd 37 17 12 8 64 36 63 4 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 63 ............................................... 5 Leicester 37 18 8 11 67 39 62 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 37 15 14 8 51 38 59 7 Tottenham 37 16 10 11 60 46 58 ............................................... 8 Sheff Utd 37 14 12 11 38 36 54 9 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 54 10 Arsenal 37 13 14 10 53 46 53 11 Everton 37 13 10 14 43 53 49 12 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 49 13 Newcastle 37 11 11 15 37 55 44 14 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 30 49 42 15 West Ham 37 10 8 19 48 61 38 16 Brighton 37 8 14 15 37 53 38 17 Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 34 ............................................... 18 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 34 19 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 31 20 Norwich 37 5 6 26 26 70 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation