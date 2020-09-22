Premier League Standings

Sep 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 2 Everton 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 3 Arsenal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 4 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 ......................................... 5 Crystal Palace 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 ......................................... 6 Tottenham 2 1 0 1 5 3 3 7 Man City 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ......................................... 8 Brighton 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 9 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 10 Leeds 2 1 0 1 7 7 3 11 Chelsea 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 12 Wolverhampton 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 13 Newcastle 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 14 Burnley 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 15 Man Utd 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 16 West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 17 Sheff Utd 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 ......................................... 18 Fulham 2 0 0 2 3 7 0 19 Southampton 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 20 West Bromwich 2 0 0 2 2 8 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation