Premier League Standings

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 19 12 5 2 36 13 41 2 Man Utd 20 12 4 4 37 27 40 3 Leicester 20 12 3 5 36 22 39 4 Liverpool 20 10 7 3 40 23 37 .............................................. 5 West Ham 20 10 5 5 30 24 35 .............................................. 6 Tottenham 19 9 6 4 34 20 33 7 Everton 19 10 3 6 29 24 33 .............................................. 8 Chelsea 20 8 6 6 33 23 30 9 Arsenal 20 9 3 8 26 20 30 10 Aston Villa 18 9 2 7 33 21 29 11 Southampton 19 8 5 6 27 24 29 12 Leeds 19 8 2 9 32 35 26 13 Wolverhampton 20 6 5 9 21 29 23 14 Crystal Palace 20 6 5 9 24 36 23 15 Burnley 19 6 4 9 13 24 22 16 Newcastle 21 6 4 11 21 34 22 17 Brighton 20 3 9 8 22 29 18 .............................................. 18 Fulham 19 2 7 10 15 27 13 19 West Bromwich 20 2 5 13 15 48 11 20 Sheff Utd 20 2 2 16 12 33 8 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation