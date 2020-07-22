Premier League Standings

Jul 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 93 2 Man City 37 25 3 9 97 35 78 3 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 63 4 Leicester 37 18 8 11 67 39 62 ............................................... 5 Man Utd 36 17 11 8 63 35 62 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 37 15 14 8 51 38 59 7 Tottenham 37 16 10 11 60 46 58 ............................................... 8 Sheff Utd 37 14 12 11 38 36 54 9 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 54 10 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 53 11 Everton 37 13 10 14 43 53 49 12 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 49 13 Newcastle 37 11 11 15 37 55 44 14 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 30 49 42 15 Brighton 37 8 14 15 37 53 38 16 West Ham 36 10 7 19 47 60 37 17 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 34 ............................................... 18 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 31 19 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 31 20 Norwich 37 5 6 26 26 70 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation