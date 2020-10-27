Premier League Standings

Oct 26 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Everton 6 4 1 1 14 9 13 2 Liverpool 6 4 1 1 15 14 13 3 Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 12 5 12 4 Leicester 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 ........................................... 5 Leeds 6 3 1 2 12 9 10 ........................................... 6 Southampton 6 3 1 2 10 9 10 7 Crystal Palace 6 3 1 2 8 9 10 ........................................... 8 Wolverhampton 6 3 1 2 6 8 10 9 Chelsea 6 2 3 1 13 9 9 10 Arsenal 6 3 0 3 8 7 9 11 Tottenham 5 2 2 1 15 8 8 12 West Ham 6 2 2 2 12 8 8 13 Man City 5 2 2 1 8 8 8 14 Newcastle 6 2 2 2 8 10 8 15 Man Utd 5 2 1 2 9 12 7 16 Brighton 6 1 2 3 10 12 5 17 West Bromwich 6 0 3 3 6 14 3 ........................................... 18 Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 8 1 19 Sheff Utd 6 0 1 5 3 9 1 20 Fulham 6 0 1 5 5 14 1 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation