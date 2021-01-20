Premier League Standings

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester 19 12 2 5 35 21 38 2 Man Utd 18 11 4 3 34 24 37 3 Man City 17 10 5 2 29 13 35 4 Liverpool 18 9 7 2 37 21 34 .............................................. 5 Tottenham 18 9 6 3 33 17 33 .............................................. 6 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 32 7 West Ham 19 9 5 5 27 22 32 .............................................. 8 Chelsea 19 8 5 6 33 23 29 9 Southampton 18 8 5 5 26 21 29 10 Arsenal 19 8 3 8 23 19 27 11 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 26 12 Leeds 18 7 2 9 30 34 23 13 Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22 33 23 14 Wolverhampton 19 6 4 9 21 29 22 15 Newcastle 18 5 4 9 18 30 19 16 Brighton 19 3 8 8 22 29 17 17 Burnley 17 4 4 9 9 22 16 .............................................. 18 Fulham 17 2 6 9 14 25 12 19 West Bromwich 19 2 5 12 15 43 11 20 Sheff Utd 19 1 2 16 10 32 5 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation