Premier League Standings

Dec 1 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Tottenham 10 6 3 1 21 9 21 2 Liverpool 10 6 3 1 22 17 21 3 Chelsea 10 5 4 1 22 10 19 4 Leicester 10 6 0 4 19 14 18 ............................................ 5 West Ham 10 5 2 3 17 11 17 ............................................ 6 Southampton 10 5 2 3 19 16 17 7 Wolverhampton 10 5 2 3 11 11 17 ............................................ 8 Everton 10 5 1 4 19 17 16 9 Man Utd 9 5 1 3 16 16 16 10 Aston Villa 9 5 0 4 20 13 15 11 Man City 9 4 3 2 15 11 15 12 Leeds 10 4 2 4 15 17 14 13 Newcastle 10 4 2 4 12 15 14 14 Arsenal 10 4 1 5 10 12 13 15 Crystal Palace 10 4 1 5 12 15 13 16 Brighton 10 2 4 4 14 16 10 17 Fulham 10 2 1 7 11 19 7 ............................................ 18 West Bromwich 10 1 3 6 7 18 6 19 Burnley 9 1 2 6 4 17 5 20 Sheff Utd 10 0 1 9 4 16 1 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation