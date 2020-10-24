Premier League Standings

Oct 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Everton 5 4 1 0 14 7 13 2 Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 12 5 12 3 Leeds 6 3 1 2 12 9 10 4 Liverpool 5 3 1 1 13 13 10 ........................................... 5 Leicester 5 3 0 2 12 8 9 ........................................... 6 Arsenal 5 3 0 2 8 6 9 7 Wolverhampton 5 3 0 2 5 7 9 ........................................... 8 Tottenham 5 2 2 1 15 8 8 9 Chelsea 5 2 2 1 13 9 8 10 West Ham 5 2 1 2 11 7 7 11 Man City 4 2 1 1 7 7 7 12 Southampton 5 2 1 2 8 9 7 13 Newcastle 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 14 Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 6 8 7 15 Man Utd 4 2 0 2 9 12 6 16 Brighton 5 1 1 3 9 11 4 17 West Bromwich 5 0 2 3 5 13 2 ........................................... 18 Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 8 1 19 Sheff Utd 5 0 1 4 2 7 1 20 Fulham 5 0 1 4 4 12 1 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation