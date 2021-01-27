Premier League Standings

Jan 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 19 12 5 2 36 13 41 2 Man Utd 19 12 4 3 36 25 40 3 Leicester 19 12 2 5 35 21 38 4 West Ham 20 10 5 5 30 24 35 .............................................. 5 Liverpool 19 9 7 3 37 22 34 .............................................. 6 Tottenham 18 9 6 3 33 17 33 7 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 32 .............................................. 8 Arsenal 20 9 3 8 26 20 30 9 Aston Villa 17 9 2 6 31 18 29 10 Chelsea 19 8 5 6 33 23 29 11 Southampton 19 8 5 6 27 24 29 12 Leeds 19 8 2 9 32 35 26 13 Crystal Palace 20 6 5 9 24 36 23 14 Wolverhampton 19 6 4 9 21 29 22 15 Burnley 18 5 4 9 10 22 19 16 Newcastle 20 5 4 11 19 34 19 17 Brighton 19 3 8 8 22 29 17 .............................................. 18 Fulham 18 2 6 10 15 27 12 19 West Bromwich 20 2 5 13 15 48 11 20 Sheff Utd 19 1 2 16 10 32 5 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation