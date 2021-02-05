Premier League Standings

Feb 5 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 21 14 5 2 39 13 47 2 Man Utd 22 13 5 4 46 27 44 3 Leicester 22 13 3 6 39 25 42 4 Liverpool 22 11 7 4 43 25 40 .............................................. 5 West Ham 22 11 5 6 34 28 38 .............................................. 6 Chelsea 22 10 6 6 36 23 36 7 Everton 20 11 3 6 31 25 36 .............................................. 8 Tottenham 21 9 6 6 34 22 33 9 Aston Villa 20 10 2 8 35 24 32 10 Arsenal 22 9 4 9 27 22 31 11 Leeds 21 9 2 10 36 38 29 12 Southampton 21 8 5 8 27 34 29 13 Crystal Palace 22 8 5 9 27 37 29 14 Wolverhampton 22 7 5 10 23 31 26 15 Brighton 22 5 9 8 24 29 24 16 Newcastle 22 6 4 12 22 36 22 17 Burnley 21 6 4 11 13 28 22 .............................................. 18 Fulham 21 2 8 11 17 31 14 19 West Bromwich 22 2 6 14 18 52 12 20 Sheff Utd 22 3 2 17 14 35 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation