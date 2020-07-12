Premier League Standings

Jul 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 93 2 Man City 35 23 3 9 91 34 72 3 Chelsea 35 18 6 11 63 49 60 4 Leicester 34 17 8 9 64 32 59 ............................................... 5 Man Utd 34 16 10 8 59 33 58 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 35 14 13 8 48 37 55 7 Sheff Utd 35 14 12 9 38 33 54 ............................................... 8 Arsenal 34 12 14 8 50 42 50 9 Burnley 35 14 8 13 39 47 50 10 Tottenham 34 13 10 11 52 44 49 11 Everton 35 12 9 14 41 52 45 12 Southampton 34 13 5 16 43 56 44 13 Newcastle 35 11 10 14 36 52 43 14 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 30 45 42 15 Brighton 35 8 12 15 36 52 36 16 West Ham 35 9 7 19 44 59 34 17 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 34 ............................................... 18 Aston Villa 35 8 6 21 38 65 30 19 Bournemouth 34 7 7 20 32 59 28 20 Norwich 35 5 6 24 26 67 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation