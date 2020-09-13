Premier League Summaries

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) West Bromwich Albion (0) 0 Yellow card: Ajayi 63 Subs used: Robson-Kanu 60 (Robinson), Edwards 68 (Sawyers), Harper 69 (Furlong) Leicester City (0) 3 Scorers: T. Castagne 56, J. Vardy 74pen, J. Vardy 84pen Yellow card: Justin 16 Subs used: Albrighton 67 (Ayoze Pérez), Maddison 75 (Praet) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. Tottenham Hotspur (16:30) Everton ................................................................. Monday, September 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800/1700) Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea (2015/1915)