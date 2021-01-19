Premier League Summaries

Jan 18 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Arsenal (0) 3 Scorers: P. Aubameyang 50, B. Saka 60, P. Aubameyang 77 Subs used: Mohamed Elneny 67 (Partey), Willian 79 (Aubameyang), Martinelli 82 (Smith Rowe) Newcastle United (0) 0 Subs used: Murphy 69 (Carroll), Hendrick 78 (Longstaff), Anderson 87 (Almirón) Referee: David Coote ................................................................. Tuesday, January 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1800) Leicester City v Chelsea (2015) Wednesday, January 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Southampton -postponed Manchester City v Aston Villa (1800) Fulham v Manchester United (2015) Thursday, January 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v Burnley (2000) Saturday, January 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Newcastle United (2000)