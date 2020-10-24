Premier League Summaries

Oct 23 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Aston Villa (0) 0 Yellow card: Mings 53, Grealish 69 Subs used: Traoré 66 (Trézéguet) Leeds United (0) 3 Scorers: P. Bamford 55, P. Bamford 67, P. Bamford 74 Yellow card: Struijk 10, Klich 91 Subs used: Shackleton 21 (Struijk), Pablo Hernández 79 (Rodrigo), Raphinha 83 (Hélder Costa) Referee: Paul Tierney ................................................................. Saturday, October 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Manchester City (1230/1130) Fulham v Crystal Palace (1500/1400) Manchester United v Chelsea (1730/1630) Liverpool v Sheffield United (2000/1900) Sunday, October 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Everton (1500/1400) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1730/1630) Arsenal v Leicester City (2015/1915) Monday, October 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion (1830/1730) Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (2100/2000)