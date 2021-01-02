Premier League Summaries

Jan 2 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Tottenham Hotspur (2) 3 Scorers: H. Kane 29pen, Son Heung-Min 43, T. Alderweireld 50 Yellow card: Winks 54, Doherty 64, Højbjerg 85, Doherty 92 (2nd) Subs used: Sissoko 76 (Winks), Lucas Moura 78 (Ndombèlé), Carlos Vinícius 87 (Kane) Leeds United (0) 0 Yellow card: Phillips 89 Subs used: Poveda-Ocampo 61 (Harrison), Shackleton 64 (Alioski), Pablo Hernández 65 (Rodrigo) Referee: David Coote ................................................................. Crystal Palace (15:00) Sheffield United ................................................................. Brighton & Hove Albion (17:30) Wolverhampton Wanderers ................................................................. West Bromwich Albion (20:00) Arsenal ................................................................. Monday, January 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Liverpool (2000)