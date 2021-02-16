Premier League Summaries

Feb 15 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) West Ham United (1) 3 Scorers: D. Rice 41pen, I. Diop 58, R. Fredericks 90+6 Subs used: Noble 63 (Lanzini), Benrahma 82 (Lingard), Fredericks 92 (Johnson) Sheffield United (0) 0 Yellow card: Basham 39, Lundstram 87 Subs used: McBurnie 62 (Norwood), Jagielka 85 (Egan) Referee: Simon Hooper ................................................................. Chelsea (20:00) Newcastle United ................................................................. Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Fulham (1800) Everton v Manchester City (2015) Friday, February 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United (2000) Saturday, February 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Chelsea (1230) Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Liverpool v Everton (1730) Fulham v Sheffield United (2000)