Premier League Summaries

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Everton (0) 0 Yellow card: Sigurðsson 33, Keane 61, Rodríguez 79 Subs used: André Gomes 63 (Iwobi) Newcastle United (0) 2 Scorers: C. Wilson 73, C. Wilson 90+3 Yellow card: Lascelles 4, Shelvey 21, Darlow 84, Hendrick 88 Subs used: Clark 54 (Lascelles), Saint-Maximin 67 (Fraser) Referee: Stuart Attwell ................................................................. Crystal Palace (15:00) Wolverhampton Wanderers ................................................................. Manchester City (15:00) Sheffield United ................................................................. West Bromwich Albion (15:00) Fulham ................................................................. Arsenal (17:30) Manchester United ................................................................. Southampton (20:00) Aston Villa ................................................................. Sunday, January 31 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Burnley (1200) Leicester City v Leeds United (1400) West Ham United v Liverpool (1630) Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1915) Tuesday, February 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion (1800) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal (1800) Manchester United v Southampton (2015) Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (2015) Wednesday, February 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Manchester City (1800) Fulham v Leicester City (1800) Leeds United v Everton (1930) Aston Villa v West Ham United (2015) Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (2015) Thursday, February 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)