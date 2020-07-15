Premier League Summaries

Jul 14 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) Chelsea (1) 1 Scorers: O. Giroud 45+3 Yellow card: Zouma 60, Kovačić 62 Subs used: Barkley 67 (Loftus-Cheek), James 80 (Marcos Alonso), Hudson-Odoi 81 (Pulisic), Abraham 86 (Giroud) Norwich City (0) 0 Yellow card: Cantwell 58, Buendía 88 Subs used: Buendía 71 (Cantwell), Idah 79 (Drmic), Pukki 79 (Hernández), Stiepermann 79 (Tettey), Martin 89 (Rupp) Referee: Jonathan Moss ................................................................. Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800/1700) Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth (1800/1700) Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1800/1700) Arsenal v Liverpool (2015/1915) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Aston Villa (1800/1700) Leicester City v Sheffield United (1800/1700) Crystal Palace v Manchester United (2015/1915) Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (2015/1915) Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Watford (2000/1900) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Burnley (1730/1630) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Southampton (1400/1300) Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1600/1500)