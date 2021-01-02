Premier League Summaries

Jan 1 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Everton (0) 0 Yellow card: Godfrey 59, Davies 77 Subs used: Rodríguez 64 (Bernard), André Gomes 64 (Sigurðsson), Tosun 79 (Calvert-Lewin) West Ham United (0) 1 Scorers: T. Souček 86 Subs used: Antonio 59 (Haller), Lanzini 73 (Pablo Fornals), Yarmolenko 73 (Bowen) Referee: Kevin Friend ................................................................. Manchester United (20:00) Aston Villa ................................................................. Saturday, January 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United (1230) Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (1500) Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730) West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (2000) Sunday, January 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Fulham (1200) Newcastle United v Leicester City (1415) Chelsea v Manchester City (1630) Monday, January 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Liverpool (2000)