Premier League Summaries

Jan 21 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Thursday (start times are BST) Liverpool (0) 0 Yellow card: Fabinho 47, Matip 87 Subs used: Mohamed Salah 57 (Origi), Roberto Firmino 57 (Oxlade-Chamberlain), Minamino 84 (Shaqiri) Burnley (0) 1 Scorers: A. Barnes 83pen Yellow card: Barnes 39 Subs used: Pieters 49 (Taylor), Guðmundsson 65 (Brady) Referee: Mike Dean ................................................................. Saturday, January 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Newcastle United (2000) Tuesday, January 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v West Ham United (1800) Newcastle United v Leeds United (1800) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (2015) Southampton v Arsenal (2015)