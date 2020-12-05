Premier League Top Scorers

Dec 5 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 10 2 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 9 3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 8 J. Vardy (Leicester) 4 P. Bamford (Leeds) 7 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) H. Kane (Tottenham) C. Wilson (Newcastle) 5 O. Watkins (Aston Villa) 6 6 J. Grealish (Aston Villa) 5 D. Ings (Southampton) Diogo Jota (Liverpool) W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 7 J. Bowen (West Ham) 4 R. Jiménez (Wolves) R. Mahrez (Manchester City) S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) J. Ward-Prowse (Southampton) T. Werner (Chelsea)