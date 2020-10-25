SEARCH
Premier League Top Scorers

25 Oct 2020 / 21:06 H.

    Oct 25 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 7 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 2 P. Bamford (Leeds) 6 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 3 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 J. Vardy (Leicester) W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 4 D. Ings (Southampton) 4 S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) C. Wilson (Newcastle) 5 M. Antonio (West Ham) 3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) J. Bowen (West Ham) Jorginho (Chelsea) J. Grealish (Aston Villa) R. Jiménez (Wolves) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) J. Rodríguez (Everton) O. Watkins (Aston Villa)

