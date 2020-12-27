Premier League Top Scorers

Dec 27 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 13 2 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 11 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) J. Vardy (Leicester) 3 P. Bamford (Leeds) 10 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 4 H. Kane (Tottenham) 9 5 C. Wilson (Newcastle) 8 6 W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 7 7 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 6 D. Ings (Southampton) M. Rashford (Manchester United) O. Watkins (Aston Villa) 8 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 5 J. Grealish (Aston Villa) S. Mané (Liverpool) Diogo Jota (Liverpool)