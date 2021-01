WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to him.

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous." (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Ahmann)