MEXICO CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday asked Mexicans to cancel their year-end holiday plans and curb their movement amid rising coronavirus case numbers in the country.

Lopez Obrador also announced more hospital beds as well as extra medical equipment and staff to help in the fight to curb the pandemic. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)