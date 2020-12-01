SEARCH
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 1

01 Dec 2020 / 09:42 H.

    Dec. 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    Headlines

    - Arcadia retail group collapses into administration https://on.ft.com/3fU0pRc

    - ExxonMobil slashes capex and will write off up to $20bn in assets https://on.ft.com/33wjh3C

    - Carlyle sells stake in PA Consulting https://on.ft.com/36nhdg5

    - Zoom sales up fourfold as pandemic keeps workers at home https://on.ft.com/2Jyfewt

    Overview

    - Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group became the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting 13,000 jobs at risk after collapsing into administration.

    - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it cut its expenditure plans and will write off up to $20 billion of assets in the fourth quarter.

    - Carlyle Group offloaded its take in PA Consulting Group, valuing the UK-based firm at 1.8 billion pounds ($2.40 billion), ending a highly-acquisitive five-year period of private equity ownership.

    - Zoom Video Communications Inc Inc said on Monday its revenue rose to $777 million during the three months ended October from $167 million a year earlier as surging COVID-19 cases led to an increase in remote working.

    ($1 = 0.7496 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

