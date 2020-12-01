PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 1

Dec. 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group became the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting 13,000 jobs at risk after collapsing into administration.

- Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it cut its expenditure plans and will write off up to $20 billion of assets in the fourth quarter.

- Carlyle Group offloaded its take in PA Consulting Group, valuing the UK-based firm at 1.8 billion pounds ($2.40 billion), ending a highly-acquisitive five-year period of private equity ownership.

- Zoom Video Communications Inc Inc said on Monday its revenue rose to $777 million during the three months ended October from $167 million a year earlier as surging COVID-19 cases led to an increase in remote working.

($1 = 0.7496 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)