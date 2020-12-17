PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Google accused of colluding with Facebook in online ad market https://on.ft.com/3gSmiAX

- EY's UK partners to take smaller hit than rivals https://on.ft.com/34gNzI4

- Johnson defies calls to 'cancel Christmas', urging small gatherings https://on.ft.com/37skX0G

- Travis Perkins to return 50 mln pounds of UK government help https://on.ft.com/34hUdxW

Overview

- A group of 10 Republican-led U.S. states is charging Google with abusing its monopoly over parts of the online advertising market and colluding with Facebook Inc to shut out rival ad exchanges.

- Partners in EY's UK accounting business are expected to take a much smaller hit to pay than their rivals, as continued investment in staff and demand for traditional services kept profits flat despite disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defied his medical and political critics by refusing to "cancel Christmas", urging the public to keep gatherings small, short and local.

- Britain's Travis Perkins is to return 50 million pounds ($67.60 million) of government help that it received under the business rates relief and coronavirus job retention schemes.

($1 = 0.7397 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)