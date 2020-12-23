PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- U.S. sues Walmart alleging role in country's opioid crisis

- France to reopen border with UK

- Industry groups hit out at COVID-19 tests for lorry drivers

Overview

- The U.S. government is targeting Walmart Inc, the country's largest retailer, for billions of dollars in damages relating to the epidemic of opioid addiction. https://on.ft.com/38obNkY

- France will reopen its borders with the UK on Wednesday to lorry drivers who test negative for COVID-19, after closing the route for 48 hours to prepare measures against a new strain of the virus in England. https://on.ft.com/2M2Soyz

- UK industry groups warned on Tuesday that imposing a coronavirus testing regime on lorry drivers crossing the English Channel will have a "massive impact" on Britain's supply chains, and will increase the risk of food shortages in supermarkets. https://on.ft.com/34EMR7P (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)