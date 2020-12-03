PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Dyal and Owl Rock plan merger in one of largest Spac deals https://on.ft.com/3g2PjcB

- Tesco to repay 585 million pounds in business rates relief https://on.ft.com/3g5FiLJ

- Bill Ackman's Pershing Square promoted to UK's FTSE 100 https://on.ft.com/2I2HO90

- Tina Green brings forward 50 million pounds Arcadia pension payment https://on.ft.com/3g1Tpl9

Overview

- Asset managers Owl Rock Capital Corp and Dyal Capital Partners are in talks to go public via a blank-cheque company, that would value the combined company $13 billion.

- Retailer Tesco plc said on Wednesday it will return 585 million pounds ($781.33 million) in business rates relief, a move that was followed by WM Morrison Supermarkets plc , which said it would return 274 million pounds.

- Index provider FTSE Russell said on Wednesday Bill Ackman's London-listed investment firm Pershing Square Holdings Ltd will enter the FTSE 100 after the close of trade on Dec. 18.

- Arcadia owner Tina Green will pay 50 million pounds to its pension fund, a payment that was set to make in September 2021 as a part of an accord that was struck in 2019 with The Pensions Regulator.

($1 = 0.7487 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)