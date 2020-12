Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. accuses Facebook of illegally favouring immigrant workers https://on.ft.com/36AIYlF

- Vanguard's international chief to retire after 33 years at asset manager https://on.ft.com/39FaWP3

- Southwest Airlines warns 6,800 staff they could be furloughed https://on.ft.com/33K2Ssq

- Budget to upgrade Britain's railways cut by 1 bln pounds https://on.ft.com/3g3XzJx

- Facebook Inc is being sued by the U.S. Justice Department for allegedly prioritising hiring of immigrant workers over qualified U.S. citizens.

- Vanguard's Head of International Business Jim Norris is set to depart by the end of the year, after a 33-year stint with the $6.3 trillion Pennsylvania-based group.

- Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday has warned more than 6,800 employees that they could be furloughed, which would happen on March 15 or April 1, depending on the employee group.

- The United Kingdom said it has reduced its five-year railway budget, which runs to 2024, to 9.4 billion pounds ($12.65 billion) from 10.4 billion pounds following the government's spending review last week.

