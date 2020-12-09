PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

G4S board agrees 3.8 bln pound takeover bid from Allied Universal https://on.ft.com/3gsIH7N

Deutsche Bank head of accounting steps aside over Wirecard allegations https://on.ft.com/3gpQGT1

UK will break ranks with EU and halt US tariffs over state subsidies https://on.ft.com/3n0rCED

Overview

UK's G4S Plc has agreed a 3.8 billion pound ($5.08 billion) bid from Allied Universal, picking the U.S. company over Canadian rival GardaWorld.

A former EY partner Andreas Loetscher is temporarily stepping aside as Deutsche Bank AG's head of accounting after Munich prosecutors last week launched a criminal investigation into potential violations of professional duties during Wirecard AG audits.

Britain has disclosed its plans to suspend punitive tariffs against the U.S. over aircraft subsidies, in an attempt to pave the way for a post-Brexit trade deal with Washington.

($1 = 0.7480 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)