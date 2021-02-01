PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 1

Feb 1(Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Most care home residents in England offered vaccine https://on.ft.com/3tbpLjH

- Johnson and Sunak draw up plans for post-COVID recovery https://on.ft.com/3tbqwcx

- UK applies to join trans-Pacific trade group https://on.ft.com/3taBkro

- Hedge fund Melvin sustains 53% loss after Reddit onslaught https://on.ft.com/3tlOvGf

Overview

- The vast majority of care home residents throughout England have been offered the Covid-19 vaccine, England's health service announced on Monday, as the government aims to hit its target of providing jabs to 15m vulnerable Britons by February 15.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak are working on a pre-Budget "recovery plan" outlining medium term proposals to boost investment and skills as the UK emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

- Britain will next week formally apply to join a trans-Pacific trading bloc of 11 countries, with negotiations set to start later this year, the government has said.

- Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop drama, lost 53% in January and sustained a $4.5bn fall in its assets.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)