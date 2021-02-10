PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 10

BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- U.S. Senate votes to proceed with second Trump impeachment trial https://on.ft.com/3tIOpZd

- Travellers to England face jail for hiding trips to high-risk countries https://on.ft.com/3a79rc4

- Twitter warns of slowing user growth as pandemic surge fades https://on.ft.com/36Wcu5e

- KPMG UK chairman told staff to 'stop moaning' about work conditions https://on.ft.com/371CUCC

Overview

- The U.S. Senate voted to go ahead with Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, while an overwhelming majority of Republicans backed the former president.

- Passengers arriving in England who try to conceal they have been to countries on a list of high-risk destinations could face up to 10 years in jail as part health secretary Matt Hancock's new quarantine restrictions.

- Twitter Inc's user growth missed expectations for a second straight quarter and the company said it would also slow in 2021.

- KPMG UK chairman Bill Michael has apologised after telling staff to "stop moaning" during a discussion about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their working lives. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)