PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her allies want to delay a $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund until the COVID-19 pandemic has eased.

Argentine ex-President Carlos Menem died on Sunday at age 90 after battling long-term health problems.

The United Kingdom will fund a new 10 million pounds ($13.87 million) green finance research centre ahead of the UN climate summit to be held in Glasgow this year. ($1 = 0.7208 pounds)

