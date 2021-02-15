SEARCH
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15

15 Feb 2021 / 08:44 H.

    Argentina's vice-president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal https://on.ft.com/3jVYFZO

    Carlos Menem, former Argentine president, dies aged 90 https://on.ft.com/2NsCTjU

    UK to fund 10 mln stg green finance research centre https://on.ft.com/3aptqmR

    Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her allies want to delay a $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund until the COVID-19 pandemic has eased.

    Argentine ex-President Carlos Menem died on Sunday at age 90 after battling long-term health problems.

    The United Kingdom will fund a new 10 million pounds ($13.87 million) green finance research centre ahead of the UN climate summit to be held in Glasgow this year. ($1 = 0.7208 pounds)

    (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

